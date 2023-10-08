Ctg Custom House to auction 28 tonnes of frozen buffalo meat imported from India

Chittagong Custom House has taken the initiative to sell 28 tonnes of frozen buffalo meat imported from India in a public auction.

The auction will be held on Monday (9 October) morning at the auction branch of Chittagong Custom House.

Consignments weighing 27,980 kg are being shown at the Chittagong port yard for those interested in participating in the auction.

The reserve price of buffalo meat in one lot has been fixed at Tk2,44,84,399; accordingly, the price of buffalo meat per kg has been fixed at Tk875.

According to Chittagong Custom House, Narayanganj-based importer NB Trading imports halal frozen buffalo meat from India. The bill of entry was submitted to Chittagong Custom House on 2 May to clear the consignment from Chittagong port. Customs did not release the importation without permission from the Department of Livestock Services. At the end of the process, the customs authorities took the decision to auction the consignment.

Chittagong Custom House auction branch revenue officer Tuhin Chowdhury told The Business Standard (TBS), "The buffalo meat is valid till December. Since it is a perishable commodity, the initiative to sell it through a spot auction has been taken. A public announcement was made on Sunday regarding the auction. Hopefully, the frozen meat will sell out at Monday's auction."

According to the information of KM Corporation, the organisation managing the auction of customs, the product shipment is in the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) yard of Chittagong port in a 40-foot air-conditioned reefer container.

Mohammad Morshed, manager of KM Corporation, told TBS, "Bidders deposit 10% of the reserved price in the tender box with a bank draft according to the catalogue in the conventional tender. However, after the selection of the highest bidder in the public auction, 20% of the bid amount has to be deposited with the customs. After paying the remaining amount, the goods will be delivered from the port."

According to customs information, there is a provision to sell the goods in the auction if up to 60% of the value of the reserved goods is obtained.

As per the Ministry of Commerce's Import Policy Order 2021-2024 issued in April 2022, permission from the Department of Livestock Services is required to import beef, goat, chicken and other animal meat suitable for human consumption.

As per the rules, a notice is issued to release and for importers to take possession of these imports within 30 days. Customs house authorities put the goods up for auction 15 days after the notice.