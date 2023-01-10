Ctg customs to destroy 220 containers of perishable goods

The Chattogram Customs House will dispose of 220 containers containing perishable goods from 11 January at the port zone of Ananda Bazar in Chattogram city.

The step has been taken as per the order issued by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on 4 January this year.

"The goods of 220 containers, including referred (refrigerated) and dry, inside the port and at various off-docks will be destroyed," Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner (Prevention) Muhammad Mafzul Alam told The Business Standard.

Perishable products include ginger, fruits, canola seed, fish feed, meat and fish. Every day, 20 to 25 containers of products will be destroyed, he said.

According to the rules, importers are given the notice to take delivery of their products within 30 days. If they do not take their imports within the given time, the customs house goes for auction of those goods. If the imported goods perish at the port in the course of completing the process, the customs authorities destroy the goods.