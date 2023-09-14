Ctg customs deposit 125kg seized gold in Bangladesh Bank vault

Chattogram Customs House has deposited 125 kilograms of gold jewellery and gold bars, which had been confiscated at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport at different times, into the secure vault of Bangladesh Bank.

On Wednesday (13 September), the transfer was executed seamlessly with the use of six trunks and it took place in the presence of customs officials, law enforcement personnel, and intelligence agencies, a reliable source involved in the gold depositing process confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The decision to deposit the seized gold into the Bangladesh Bank vault was expedited following a recent incident of gold theft from the Dhaka Customs House warehouse at Dhaka Airport. In response, the customs authorities initiated the process of transferring the valuable assets from Chattogram Customs House to the safety of Bangladesh Bank.

Barrister Md Bodruzzaman Munshi, the spokesperson and deputy commissioner of Ctg customs said, "In compliance with the directives issued by the National Board of Revenue, the gold has been entrusted to the Chattogram office of Bangladesh Bank."

Gold deposits into Bangladesh Bank occur on a monthly basis; however, the spokesperson did not disclose the exact quantity of gold deposited on this occasion.

Earlier, the custodian branch of the customs house initiated an inventory check of the seized gold starting from last Tuesday (12 September). Consequently, regular operations at this branch were temporarily suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in inconveniences for service recipients.