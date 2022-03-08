Ctg Customs Commissionerate honours 8 women for contribution in revenue collection

The Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate has honoured eight women for their active role in the field of revenue collection on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The recognition was given at a meeting held at the Aziza Khanam Auditorium of the department on Tuesday (8 March).

The awardees are Fatema Khairun Nur, Anurupa Dev, Anamika Mitra, Raunak Jahan, Jiasmin Akter, Atasi Dey, Priyanka Chowdhury and Tanzina Jannat Ivy – officials of the commissionerate.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Akbar Hossain, commissioner, Commissionerate of Customs, Excise and VAT, Chattogram, said that women have ensured equal participation in all the progress and development of civilisation through their talent and hardwork.

"Today, the attitude towards women has changed all over the world. So, let the successful participation of men as well as women in challenging tasks like revenue collection continue as always," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of the department Fatema Khairun Nur presented a keynote paper on the discussion titled "Role of women in revenue collection".

She said that out of 373 officers and employees in this department, 54 are women. "They are making a huge contribution in VAT collection in tandem with their male colleagues. A woman-friendly environment has been created in this office under the leadership of the present commissioner. Due to the special contribution of women in this department, it is possible to achieve growth in revenue collection every year," she hoped.