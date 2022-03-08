Ctg Customs Commissionerate honours 8 women for contribution in revenue collection

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:38 pm

Related News

Ctg Customs Commissionerate honours 8 women for contribution in revenue collection

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:38 pm
Ctg Customs Commissionerate honours 8 women for contribution in revenue collection

The Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate has honoured eight women for their active role in the field of revenue collection on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The recognition was given at a meeting held at the Aziza Khanam Auditorium of the department on Tuesday (8 March).

The awardees are Fatema Khairun Nur, Anurupa Dev, Anamika Mitra, Raunak Jahan, Jiasmin Akter, Atasi Dey, Priyanka Chowdhury and Tanzina Jannat Ivy – officials of the commissionerate. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Akbar Hossain, commissioner, Commissionerate of Customs, Excise and VAT, Chattogram, said that women have ensured equal participation in all the progress and development of civilisation through their talent and hardwork.

"Today, the attitude towards women has changed all over the world. So, let the successful participation of men as well as women in challenging tasks like revenue collection continue as always," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of the department Fatema Khairun Nur presented a keynote paper on the discussion titled "Role of women in revenue collection".

She said that out of 373 officers and employees in this department, 54 are women. "They are making a huge contribution in VAT collection in tandem with their male colleagues. A woman-friendly environment has been created in this office under the leadership of the present commissioner. Due to the special contribution of women in this department, it is possible to achieve growth in revenue collection every year," she hoped.

Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

9h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

13h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

4h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

4h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

4h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market