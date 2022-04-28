Ctg customs auctioning 108 luxury cars

The Chattogram Customs House will auction 108 luxury cars mid-May, both online and by conventional means, said customs sources.

According to sources, Chattogram customs held an auction in November last year after a massive campaign of 112 vehicles brought under the "Carnet de Passage" facility, but only three were sold as bidders offered less than 60% of the estimated price. The reserve value of the vehicles was estimated at about $21 million, but the bids on all the cars rose to $1.9 million only.

Customs did not get the anticipated response, with no clearance permit (CP) from the commerce ministry.

Now, Chattogram customs is going to organise the auction in compliance with conditions laid down by the commerce ministry.

Al-Amin, deputy commissioner of Chattogram customs, told The Business Standard, "The auction will be held soon after Eid. The reserve value of the cars will remain the same as before and a massive auction campaign will be carried out like the last time. We hope to get a wide response from buyers as there are no complications regarding the commerce ministry's clearance this time."

These vehicles have been lying in the Chattogram Port yard for the last eight years. The engines, batteries, wheels and other parts of these vehicles have been damaged over this long time.

The cars to be auctioned are of various brands, including Mitsubishi, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Land Rover, Land Cruiser, CRV, Lexus, Ford, Jaguar, Daewoo, and Honda.

Chattogram Customs House Commissioner Mohammad Fakhrul Alam told TBS, "The date for the auction will be announced in a press conference after Eid. This time, we will be able to sell these cars which have been lying in the port for a long time."