Ctg Customs to auction 73 lots of goods including vehicles 

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 07:34 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On 16 October, Chattogram Customs House (CCH) will put 73 lots of goods up for auction, including Japanese Toyota brand cars.

As per auction proceedings, the authorities concerned have started selling catalogues and tender documents from 4 October. 

Bidders can pay the required fees till Wednesday and collect them from the auction wing of the CCH office, the Customs divisional office in Motijheel, Dhaka, and the office of KM Corporation which organises government auctions.

According to the auction wing of Customs, the products which will be auctioned include  Japanese Toyota brand cars, unprinted PVC sheets, finishing agents, hydrochloric acid, dye acid HP, used desks, book cases, chairs and air conditioners, safety razors, plastic hangers, plastic buckles, grafts, LED TVs, Lube Oil, Tar, Kerosene Oil, Palm Oil, Thinner, Hydrochloric Oil and Sludge Oil, Phosphoric Acid, Nitric Acid, Hydro Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Pinol, Grease, Formaldehyde Solution, Surface Active Preparation, Lubricating Preparation, Garment Fabrics, Rich Mills Machinery, Sulfuric Acid, Diesel, Non Metallic Hardener, Denim Fabrics, ceramic Vases, Duplex Boards, plastic zippers, elastic belts, metal frames, Battery Lead, Washing Chemical, Mobile Casing, Face Wash, Used Winder Machines, Tamarind Bleach, Ceramic Wall, gearboxes, feed machinery, mirrors, ladies belts, industrial salt, voltage stabilisers, glasses, sunglasses, motors, stainless steel metal scrap, khaki colored large paper roll, ceramic mugs, and PVC for coding towers.

The tenders will have to be submitted in the tender box at the CCH Revenue Officer (administration), the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner's offices, Office of the Commissionerate of Customs Excise and VAT (Dhaka South), and IEDEB Bhaban in Dhaka's Kakrail, between 9 am and 2 pm on 12 and 13 October.

Tender boxes will be opened at 2:30pm on 16 October in the presence of bidders.  Then, the auction committee will approve the sale of the products in favour of the highest bidder.

An organisation participating in the auction should submit with their tender, copies of an updated trade licence, VAT registration certificate, and TIN certificate. In the case of an individual, an NID (National Identity Card) copy and an updated copy of a TIN (Tax Identification Number) certificate should be submitted.

Chattogram Customs House Auction Wing Deputy Commissioner, Santosh Saren, told The Business Standard, "We auction unclaimed goods lying around for a long time at Chattogram Port on a regular basis. The 16-October auction includes several items, including Toyota cars, which have been on auction several times before."

