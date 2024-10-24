Ctg customs to auction 24 luxury cars imported by former MPs

The Chattogram Customs House is preparing to auction 24 luxury cars that were imported by former MPs of ouster Awami League government under a duty-free facility but were not claimed within the required timeframe, according to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

The CPA has already provided the necessary documents to the customs authorities to initiate the auction process. The estimated total value of the 24 Land Cruiser vehicles, imported under the duty-free scheme, is Tk288 crore.

According to Chattogram Customs House, the vehicles were imported by members of the 12th Parliament. However, due to the early dissolution of parliament amid the student movement, the MPs were unable to take advantage of the duty-free facility.

Normally, the market value of each vehicle, after applying the 850% duty, is around Tk10-12 crore. Under the duty-free scheme, the MPs could have acquired the vehicles for just Tk1.3crore each.

The cars arrived at the port's car shed on 14 September, and according to law, the importer was required to release the vehicles within 30 days, by 14 October. As this deadline passed without action, the cars, including 15 Land Cruisers, are now set for auction by Chattogram Customs.

Documents for 18 of these vehicles were officially transferred from the port to the customs auction wing yesterday (23 October).

Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Islam told The Business Standard, notices have been sent to the importers of six additional cars.

"If there is no response, these vehicles will also be included in the auction process," he added.

According to Chattogram Customs House, the importers of the newly arrived vehicles include actress Tarana Halim, Abdul Wahed from Mymensingh, Abul Kalam Azad from Jamalpur, S Al Mamun from Sitakunda in Chattogram, Mujibur Rahman from Banshkhali, SM Kamal Hossain from Khulna, Surendra Nath Chakraborty from Naogaon, Shah Sarwar Kabir from Gaibandha, SAK Ekramuzzaman from Brahmanbaria, Sajjadul Hasan from Netrokona, Naser Shahriar Zahedi from Jhenaidah, Touhiduzzaman from Jessore, and Muhammad Sadiq from Sunamganj.

The names of two other importers are still unknown.

Earlier, seven MPs, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and barrister Sumon, avoided auction by releasing their cars in July.