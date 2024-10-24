Ctg customs to auction 24 luxury cars imported by former MPs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:35 pm

Related News

Ctg customs to auction 24 luxury cars imported by former MPs

The estimated total value of the 24 Land Cruiser vehicles, imported under the duty-free scheme, is Tk288 crore

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:35 pm
Ctg customs to auction 24 luxury cars imported by former MPs

The Chattogram Customs House is preparing to auction 24 luxury cars that were imported by former MPs of ouster Awami League government under a duty-free facility but were not claimed within the required timeframe, according to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

The CPA has already provided the necessary documents to the customs authorities to initiate the auction process. The estimated total value of the 24 Land Cruiser vehicles, imported under the duty-free scheme, is Tk288 crore.

According to Chattogram Customs House, the vehicles were imported by members of the 12th Parliament. However, due to the early dissolution of parliament amid the student movement, the MPs were unable to take advantage of the duty-free facility.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Normally, the market value of each vehicle, after applying the 850% duty, is around Tk10-12 crore. Under the duty-free scheme, the MPs could have acquired the vehicles for just Tk1.3crore each.

The cars arrived at the port's car shed on 14 September, and according to law, the importer was required to release the vehicles within 30 days, by 14 October. As this deadline passed without action, the cars, including 15 Land Cruisers, are now set for auction by Chattogram Customs.

Documents for 18 of these vehicles were officially transferred from the port to the customs auction wing yesterday (23 October).

Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Islam told The Business Standard, notices have been sent to the importers of six additional cars.

"If there is no response, these vehicles will also be included in the auction process," he added.

According to Chattogram Customs House, the importers of the newly arrived vehicles include actress Tarana Halim, Abdul Wahed from Mymensingh, Abul Kalam Azad from Jamalpur, S Al Mamun from Sitakunda in Chattogram, Mujibur Rahman from Banshkhali, SM Kamal Hossain from Khulna, Surendra Nath Chakraborty from Naogaon, Shah Sarwar Kabir from Gaibandha, SAK Ekramuzzaman from Brahmanbaria, Sajjadul Hasan from Netrokona, Naser Shahriar Zahedi from Jhenaidah, Touhiduzzaman from Jessore, and Muhammad Sadiq from Sunamganj.

The names of two other importers are still unknown.

Earlier, seven MPs, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and barrister Sumon, avoided auction by releasing their cars in July.

Chattogram Customs House / Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) / Luxury Cars

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

7h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

10h | Videos