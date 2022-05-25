Ctg customs to auction 108 luxury vehicle

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 10:35 pm

This is the seventh auction of cars that were brought under a “Carnet de Passage” facility

The Chattogram Customs House will auction off 108 luxury vehicles, brought under the "Carnet de Passage" facility, in this June through both online and regular bidding processes.

This is the seventh auction of cars that were brought under a "Carnet de Passage" facility. Customs did not get much response due to no clearance permit (CP) from the commerce ministry in six previous auctions and only three care were sold. 

"We are expecting great response this time around as we have the clearance permit," Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, commissioner of Chattogram Customs House told a media brief on 25 May.

The customs station's commissioner said that the catalogue of the vehicles will be released on 29 May and they have arranged free training for interested buyers on 1 June.

"Buyers can see the vehicles from 5-9 June at the Chattogram port. The customs will provide entry pass and transport for this," he added.

Fakhrul said interested buyers will be able to submit tenders online from 9am on 12 June to 5pm on 13 June. Besides, tenders can be submitted manually at Chattogram Custom House, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner's Office, Auction Branch of Chattogram Customs, Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate Dhaka (South), Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate- Sylhet amd the auction branch of Mongla Custom House. The tender box will be opened on June 19.

The tender will be reviewed and the auction will be approved on 23 or 24 June, said the commissioner.

The cars to be auctioned are of various brands, including Mitsubishi, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Land Rover, Land Cruiser, CRV, Lexus, Ford, Jaguar, Daewoo, and Honda.

