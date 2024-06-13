Ctg corporate farms usher in new era of Eid cattle market

A Cow with magnificent horns draws the attention of a customer at a cattle farm in Halishahar, Chattogram. With less than a week remaining till Eid-ul-Azha, Muslims in the port city visit various corporate farms, as well as the traditional cattle markets, to buy sacrificial animals. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Highlights

Currently, around 20 industrial groups in Ctg entered corporate farming

The companies include TK Group, Abul Khair Group, Asian & DAF Group, Shah Amanat Group, Chowdhury Group, RMD Group, Well Group, Seth Group, and Continental Group

These farms sell more than 5,000 cows annually

Over the last 5-6 years, the trend of purchasing sacrificial animal from corporate farms has been rising

Nahar Agro, a Chattogram-based cattle farm that started off as a hobby three decades ago, has become a role model for corporate farms, gaining significant popularity in the farm-based cattle market.

To avoid the hassle of crowded cow markets, many people, along with their families, prefer buying sacrificial animals from corporate cattle farms, which become especially crowded around Eid-ul-Adha and remain busy throughout the year.

Tanjib Jawad, director of Nahar Agro, told The Business Standard that 480 cows were raised this year, of which 80% have already been sold.

"Our farm offers cows priced from Tk1 lakh to Tk10 lakh. People trust corporate institutions because they sell high-quality cows to maintain their reputation. Additionally, our prices are relatively low," he added.

Currently, around 20 industrial groups in Chattogram, along with family members involved in industry, trading, business, and commerce, have entered the corporate farming business. These farms sell more than 5,000 cows annually. Over the last 5-6 years, the trend of purchasing sacrificial cattle from corporate farms has been increasing.

In response to growing demand, corporate groups are setting up sales centres in the port city, despite having farms in the suburbs. Companies like TK Group, Abul Khair Group, Asian & DAF Group, Shah Amanat Group, Chowdhury Group, RMD Group, Well Group, Seth Group, and Continental Group have entered this business.

Speaking to TBS, Wasif Salam, director of Asian Agro, said educated young people are now starting farms after studying abroad. These young entrepreneurs are contributing to the production of high-quality cows.

"This time, Asian Agro has raised 200 cows, most of which have been sold. Many people come to see the cows, but not everyone has the means to keep cows in the city. That's why they buy cows and keep them on corporate farms, avoiding additional hassle," he said.

The entrepreneur said people are drawn to corporate farms because of the quality and convenience.

Mohammed Hossain Jacky said he started the farm with a Tk3 crore investment as a hobby outside of his family's business, Shah Amanat Oil Mill. He told TBS that his farm, named Shah Amanat Agro, currently has 100 cows, most of which have already been sold.

According to data from the district livestock office, cattle production in Chattogram has increased by about one lakh over the past four years. During the Eid-ul-Adha season, cattle production in the district has increased to nearly 8.86 lakh in 2024, from over 7.56 lakh in 2021. Production was over 8.42 lakh in 2023 and nearly 8.20 lakh in 2022.

Alif Chowdhury, managing director of the shipping sector firm Continental Group, started Saara Agro in 2018 with 60 cows as a hobby. He reported that the farm sold 450 cows during the last Eid season.

Due to a focus on breeding this year, 250 cows have been raised, with most already sold. He has invested a total of Tk20 crore in two farms, including a breeding farm.

Tanvir Kalam started a cow farm named OG Agro in 2021 while managing World Import and Supplies, an import-export and trading company in Khatunganj. He began the farm in Karnaphuli upazila with 21 cows as a hobby after graduating in higher education from the United States. Currently, his farm has 97 cows, and his investment is about Tk5 crore. In addition to cows, Tanvir's farm produces 250 litres of milk daily.