Ctg container depot disaster tarnished nation’s image: State minister 

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP has said the fire at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda of Chattogram has tarnished the country's image.

"Action will be taken after receiving the investigation report. In this case, zero tolerance will be shown," he told the media after inspecting the disaster site Monday (6 June). 

The state minister said people have come forward in the service of humanity after the fire accident. "We applaud them. We want such a humane Bangladesh."

He also noted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken all possible measures to treat the injured. 

"Our government believes in accountability. Everything will be answered at the end of the investigation," he added.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman MP and Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury MP, Didarul Alam MP, Secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Mohammad Kamrul Hasan and Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan were present on the occasion.

Later, the two state ministers and deputy minister visited the injured in the fire at Chittagong Medical College Hospital and inquired about their treatment.

