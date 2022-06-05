Ctg container depot blaze: first live streamer Nayan killed in explosion

Bangladesh

Ctg container depot blaze: first live streamer Nayan killed in explosion

Oliur Rahman alias Nayan, a 20-year old youth who first live streamed the deadly BM Container Depot fire in Sitakunda on Facebook has died.

His body was identified by his relatives at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Sunday (June 5) morning.

According to family sources, Nayan used to work as a labourer in BM container depot.  He is the son of Ashik Miah, a resident of Fatiguli village in Karmadha union of Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar. 

BM Container Depot to pay Tk10 lakh to each victim's family

Nayan went live on Facebook at 10:07 pm, after the fire broke out.  The deadly explosion was caught live about 41 minutes later. Then the live video lasted at least another 4 minutes.

Following the blast, sounds of people wailing was heard from the video.

Nayan's colleague Ruel Ahmed said they left the depot to get food but Nayan stayed there to go live on Facebook. 

"After a while, there was an explosion with a loud noise.  He has not been found since," Ruel told The Business Standard.

 

    

Sitakunda Fire / BM Container Depot Fire

