Ctg company fined for packaging expired powder milk

A team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has slapped a fine of Tk4 lakh to a Chattogram-based company NGS for packaging expired powdered milk imported from New Zealand and Poland.

The team led by Assistant Director of Chattogram office Anisur Rahman conducted the raid on Sunday in the godown of NGS at Kattali of Akbar Shah police station in the port city.

"The company was packaging the mixture of expired and fresh milk powder. We have also sealed their godown," said Anisur Rahman, adding, "The company authorities have been asked to submit their documents on Sunday."

He said some of the imported power milk from New Zealand and Poland expired in 2021, while the rest is dated to expire in 2023.

The company has been imprinting new expiry dates after packaging the mixture containing expired powder milk.

Md Morsalim, national sales manager of NGS Group, said that the expired powder milk is used for producing animal feed.

Feed companies buy expired powder milk from NGS, he claimed.