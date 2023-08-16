Ctg clash: 400 Jamaat leaders, activists accused in 3 cases

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 03:23 pm

Police filed two cases with the Kotwali police station and another with the Khulshi police station today

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Three cases have been filed in Chattogram against 65 named and 335 unnamed leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Chhatra Shibir in connection with the clash over the Gayebana Janaza of war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi. 

Police filed two cases with the Kotwali police station and another with the Khulshi police station on Wednesday (16 August).

Jahidul Kabir, officer in charge of Kotwali police station, said, "Some leaders and activists of Jamaat and Shibir blocked the road from Jamiatul Falah Mosque to Almas intersection yesterday with malicious intent. Some police officers were injured as they attacked."

Two cases have been filed at the Kotwali police station against 200-250 unidentified people, including 40 arrested and 25 on the run, he added.

Another case has been filed with Khulshi police station in Chattogram in connection with the attack on the police. 

Khulshi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Santosh Kumar Chakma said 150 people have been accused in the case.

Earlier on Tuesday, police and activists of Jamaat got into a clash over Sayeedi's Gayebana Janaza in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. One person was killed during the clash.

Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi died at 8:40pm on Monday (14 August) at the BSMMU.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader was under treatment at the hospital due to suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Sayeedi was arrested in 2010 after being accused of hurting religious sentiments. On 2 August of the same year, he was arrested over allegations of crimes against humanity.

He was subsequently charged and sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on 28 February 2013, after he was found guilty of eight out of twenty alleged charges regarding the Liberation War.

His crimes included passing secret information to the Pakistani Army, rape, arson and loot.

