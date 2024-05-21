Ctg city gets 40 new garbage containers to tackle waste woes

CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury at a garbage containers handover ceremony in Chattogram on 21 May. Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram, a city of roughly 6 million people, grapples with an average of 2,300 tonnes of daily waste. To combat overflowing bins and littered streets, the Chattogram City Corporation yesterday introduced 40 brand-new garbage containers.

These robust steel containers were manufactured by Chattogram Dry Dock Limited (CDDL) upon request from the city corporation.

In a formal ceremony, CDDL Managing Director Commodore Mohammad Benazir Mahmood today (21 May) handed over the containers to CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

Previously, the limited number of bins resulted in overflowing garbage spilling onto streets, causing inconvenience for pedestrians and straining the city's cleaning department.

Additionally, four previously used mini garbage trucks, refurbished by the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), were also handed over to the Mayor at the same event.

At the ceremony, Mayor Rezaul Karim highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the CCC to strengthen the city's waste management system.

He emphasised the significance of these 40 new containers, with plans to acquire even more in the future. "These new bins will hopefully prevent overflowing garbage and expedite waste collection," he said.

The CDDL Managing Director reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the CCC's waste management initiatives. "We have made these containers using cost-effective, high-quality materials, driven by a sense of responsibility towards the city. We will continue to produce more containers to meet the CCC's needs," he added.

CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Mayor's Private Secretary Abul Hashem, Chief Cleaning Officer Commander Latiful Haque Kazmi, Public Relations Officer Aziz Ahmed, and other officials also attended the event.