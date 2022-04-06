Ctg City Corporation wants Tk100 crore for canal maintenance

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 08:10 pm

Related News

Ctg City Corporation wants Tk100 crore for canal maintenance

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 08:10 pm
Logo of Chattogram City Corporation
Logo of Chattogram City Corporation

The Chattogram City Corporation has sought Tk100 crore from the Chattogram waterlogging mitigation project implemented by the Chattogram Development Authority for the maintenance of  canals if that responsibility is handed over to the corporation.

"A lot of money is needed to clean canals. The city corporation has funds for cleaning roads but not for cleaning canals and drains," Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said at a CCC-CDA coordination meeting on Wednesday in the conference room of the corporation. 

The Mayor said it would not be right to give the responsibility of the canals to the city corporation. The CCC is ready to take responsibility only after allocation of funds from the project or from the ministry, he added.    

Although the 36 canals are under the jurisdiction of the city corporation, the Chattogram waterlogging mitigation project worth Tk5616 crore, was approved at the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in August 2017 to be implemented by the CDA. 

The Bangladesh Army's 34 Engineering Construction Brigade was assigned for implementing the CDA project. 

The work started in April 2018 and was supposed to be finished by June 2020. 

But the CDA authorities extended both the duration and cost of the project in March this year. The cost has been increased to Tk9526 crore and the time has been extended until December 2023.

It was revealed in the meeting that regulators were installed in five of the canals under the project which will start operating from June this year, but no authority has taken the operational responsibility yet. 

The CCC Mayor wants to give the maintenance responsibility of these regulators to the water development board for the first year.

Project Director of the Bangladesh Army's 34 Engineering Construction Brigade, Mohammed Shah Ali, told the meeting that 22 points have been identified for solving the waterlogging problem in the city whereby rain water will be drained out to the rivers through these points.  

He also said that the work on seven canals has been completed while the work on another 11 will be finished by June. 

"We are facing problems in completing work on the rest of the canals due to complications in land acquisition," he said.

CDA Chairman Zahirul Alam Dovash said the development project is a continuous process. If the waterlogging cannot be mitigated completely this year it will be solved by next year, he added.

"It is not enough to dredge canals alone to mitigate waterlogging. The Karnaphuli River also needs to be dredged, otherwise the mitigation project will hardly show any benefit," said Zahirul Alam.        

Top News

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) / canals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

9h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

10h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

19m | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

44m | Videos
Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

4h | Videos
Secret of success in career

Secret of success in career

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma