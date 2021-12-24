Ctg city corporation to seek list of canals, ditches from CDA

The Chattogram City Corporation is soon going to send a letter to the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) seeking a list of the 57 canals and ditches in the city to understand their current condition and determine future work plans.

City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has directed the organisation's engineering department to get the list from the CDA by Sunday.

Over the past five months, these canals have claimed the lives of five people, one of whose bodies is still missing.

Officials who attended the meeting told The Business Standard that the meeting has set a target of completing the work of installing covers on open ditches and building protection walls on canals by January next year.

The city corporation will hold another meeting on 5 January 2022 to divide the cover installation and wall building work between the city corporation and the CDA.

Meanwhile, the CDA is currently digging 37 out of the 57 canals in Chattogram under the mega project to end the longstanding waterlogging problem in the city.

Councillor Mubarak Ali, chairman of Chattogram City Corporation's Waterlogging Standing Committee, said, "Decision has been made to start digging the canals that are currently outside of the mega project to ease waterlogging."

"We have already started digging with four excavators. We will divide 41 wards into six zones by next week and continue working further," he added.