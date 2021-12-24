Ctg city corporation to seek list of canals, ditches from CDA

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 10:10 pm

Related News

Ctg city corporation to seek list of canals, ditches from CDA

The organisation hopes to install covers on open ditches by January

TBS Report
24 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Logo of Chattogram City Corporation
Logo of Chattogram City Corporation

The Chattogram City Corporation is soon going to send a letter to the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) seeking a list of the 57 canals and ditches in the city to understand their current condition and determine future work plans. 

City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has directed the organisation's engineering department to get the list from the CDA by Sunday. 

Over the past five months, these canals have claimed the lives of five people, one of whose bodies is still missing. 

Officials who attended the meeting told The Business Standard that the meeting has set a target of completing the work of installing covers on open ditches and building protection walls on canals by January next year.

The city corporation will hold another meeting on 5 January 2022 to divide the cover installation and wall building work between the city corporation and the CDA. 

Meanwhile, the CDA is currently digging 37 out of the 57 canals in Chattogram under the mega project to end the longstanding waterlogging problem in the city. 

Councillor Mubarak Ali, chairman of Chattogram City Corporation's Waterlogging Standing Committee, said, "Decision has been made to start digging the canals that are currently outside of the mega project to ease waterlogging."

"We have already started digging with four excavators. We will divide 41 wards into six zones by next week and continue working further," he added.

Top News

Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) / Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) / canals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

10h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

12h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

6h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

9h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

9h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one