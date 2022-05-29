Ctg City Corporation eyes 7 new cattle markets for Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 10:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has sought to increase the number of temporary cattle markets – from three at present – to ten on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, mainly in response to the demand from its revenue section.

On 17 May, the corporation applied to the district administration for permission to set up a total of 10 temporary cattle markets, including seven new ones.

The district administration has sought an opinion of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) on the proposed markets.

Every year at the beginning of the Bangla year, the CCC leases out three permanent cattle markets in the city.

This time, even after inviting tenders four times, it was not possible to find a lessee in the Sagarika market as the desired price was not obtained. In this situation, the CCC has planned to increase revenue by leasing out temporary markets.

However, city dwellers say the corporation already struggles to keep the situation of the six permanent and temporary markets under control.

The trade of sacrificial animals goes on the streets and even on business premises during every Eid-ul-Azha. In that case, seven more new temporary cattle markets could bring the entire city to a standstill, they added.

The new proposed temporary markets are Karnaphuli cattle market at Nur Nagar Housing Estate, the market adjacent to Saltgola Rail Crossing, Steel Mill Bazar, Patenga City Corporation High School Ground (Kathgarh), TK Group's vacant land near Butterfly Park at South Patenga, vacant space on the east side of Dhumpara Outer Ring Road, Chowdhuryhaat Railway Station Bazar, Amanbazar Wasa Ground, Balurmath adjacent to Madarbari Rail Crossing and the ground near the Kalurghat Bridge.

In addition, the three permanent markets of the city are the Sagarika cattle market, the Bibirhat cattle market and the Postarpar goat market.

The CCC letter to the deputy commissioner states that based on the demand of the local people and their representatives, it has been decided to provide temporary leases to the cattle markets to meet the demand for sacrificial animals on time – and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Last time, the city corporation sought permission from the district administration to set up nine temporary markets. However, three were allowed.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam, chief revenue officer at the CCC, said, "The district administration has not given permission yet. The district administration will decide after getting an opinion from the CMP. Then we will invite tenders."

Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), a city society platform, said, "Most of the seven new temporary markets we are talking about are located along highways."

"Where the Chattogram city cannot absorb the pressure of six markets, seven more new markets will completely bring the city to a standstill. With these market leases, the pockets of CCC officials will get heavy, nothing else," he added.

