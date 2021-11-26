Ctg chemical factory fire under control

A massive fire that broke out in a chemical factory in Chattogram city has been brought under control.

The fire originated in the "Homeland Chemical Factory" near Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium around 10:30am. A few minutes later there was an explosion, according to witnesses.

On information, twelve units from Agrabad and Bandar fire stations rushed to the spot and douse the fire at around 12:40pm, said Neuton Das, deputy assistant director of Chattogram fire service confirming the matter to The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS

It was primarily learned that the chemical factory has a huge amount of flammable material.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Photo: TBS

The reason behind the fire and the amount of damages can only be ascertained after proper investigation, says Neuton Das.