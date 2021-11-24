Ctg Chamber urges NBR to extend tax return submission deadline till 31 Dec

The Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to extend the deadline for submission of income tax returns till 31 December.

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam made the request on Wednesday in a letter to NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, said a press statement.

The letter mentions the current deadline for filing income tax returns is 30 November. However, due to the global coronavirus crisis and its direct and indirect impact on our economy, many taxpayers may not be able to file returns within the deadline.

In such circumstances, to maintain a tax-friendly environment in our country and also collecting more revenue, Mahbubul Alam requested the chairman of NBR to extend the deadline to 31December, for individual taxpayers filing income tax returns for tax year 2021-2022.