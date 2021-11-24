Ctg Chamber urges NBR to extend tax return submission deadline till 31 Dec

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 09:48 pm

Related News

Ctg Chamber urges NBR to extend tax return submission deadline till 31 Dec

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 09:48 pm
Ctg Chamber urges NBR to extend tax return submission deadline till 31 Dec

The Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to extend the deadline for submission of income tax returns till 31 December.

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam made the request on Wednesday in a letter to NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, said a press statement.

The letter mentions the current deadline for filing income tax returns is 30 November. However, due to the global coronavirus crisis and its direct and indirect impact on our economy, many taxpayers may not be able to file returns within the deadline.

In such circumstances, to maintain a tax-friendly environment in our country and also collecting more revenue, Mahbubul Alam requested the chairman of NBR to extend the deadline to 31December, for individual taxpayers filing income tax returns for tax year 2021-2022.

Top News

NBR / Tax return

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A large portion of our population can’t afford to pay rising healthcare costs and as a result they are choosing not to seek healthcare services. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

We planned to halve out-of-pocket expenditure in healthcare and then went the other way

10h | Panorama
Shanjidul Alam started work in the technology field from the young age of 18. Photo: Courtesy

Meet EcoVation: They make lamps from plastic water bottles and much more

14h | Panorama
Mural of Malcolm X and MLK Jr. &quot;African Amalgamation of Ubiquity,&quot; by Curtis Lewis, on the side wall of Operation Get Down, a drug rehabilitation center, 9980 Gratiot  Avenue, Detroit, 2008. Photo: Bloomberg.

Sometimes even conspiracy theorists have a point

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

How perpetual bond can turn into a trap for investors 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

3h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

3h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

3h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’