Ctg chamber sells rice, sugar at subsidised prices

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Monday started selling rice and sugar at subsidised prices – at Tk30 and Tk60 per kg respectively – intending to help marginalised people, already hit hard by price hikes, during the fasting month of Ramadan.

President of the chamber Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the programme in front of its office in the port city's Agrabad area.

Anyone can buy 5 kg of rice and 5 kg of sugar at a time from the sales point that will remain open between 10.30 am to 2 pm every day until 26 Ramadan.

"All the countries around the globe are now witnessing a surge in commodities prices due mainly to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, keeping the supply chain – from mills to end consumers – operative is imperative," Mahbubul said.

Urging the rich, businesses and corporate houses to lend their hands to the marginalised people with similar initiatives, he said the association was ready to help the authorities concerned to ensure fair prices in the market.

The CCCI president also called for ensuring price lists in front of every shop in the city.

CCCI Vice-President Syed Mohammed Tanvir and other directors were present at the event.