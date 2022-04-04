Ctg chamber sells rice, sugar at subsidised prices

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 07:48 pm

Related News

Ctg chamber sells rice, sugar at subsidised prices

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 07:48 pm
Representational picture. Photo: Collected
Representational picture. Photo: Collected

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on Monday started selling rice and sugar at subsidised prices – at Tk30 and Tk60 per kg respectively – intending to help marginalised people, already hit hard by price hikes, during the fasting month of Ramadan.  

President of the chamber Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the programme in front of its office in the port city's Agrabad area. 

Anyone can buy 5 kg of rice and 5 kg of sugar at a time from the sales point that will remain open between 10.30 am to 2 pm every day until 26  Ramadan.

"All the countries around the globe are now witnessing a surge in commodities prices due mainly to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, keeping the supply chain – from mills to end consumers – operative is imperative," Mahbubul said. 

Urging the rich, businesses and corporate houses to lend their hands to the marginalised people with similar initiatives, he said the association was ready to help the authorities concerned to ensure fair prices in the market. 

The CCCI president also called for ensuring price lists in front of every shop in the city. 

CCCI Vice-President Syed Mohammed Tanvir and other directors were present at the event.

CCCI / subsidized rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

6h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

5h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

21h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online