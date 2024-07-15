Ctg C&F agents demand cancelling express system of clearing goods

C&F agents presented their demand in a protest rally held in front of Chattogram Customs House on 15 July. Photo: TBS

The Chattogram Customs Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) Agents Association today (15 July) demanded cancelling the express system of clearing goods at airports.

C&F agents presented their demand in a protest rally held in front of Chattogram Customs House this morning.

According to the speakers at the rally, C&F agents clear goods that arrive at airports. In a new system, international courier services have been given the authority to clear goods.

The association's Publicity and Office Affairs Secretary Md Jaynul Abedin (Rana) said, "A vested quarter is gaining illegal benefits through the new system. We demand the cancellation of this system."

Speakers at the rally also claimed that the new system will decrease revenue for the government.

Contacted, Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner Md Saidul Islam said, "We were in a meeting at that time of the protest rally. We don't know anything about the protest."