Ctg airport to get RT-PCR lab soon: Expat minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 03:32 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Initiatives have already been taken for setting up RT-PCR labs at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, said Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed MP.

"A letter has been sent to the health ministry to take necessary steps in this regard," the minister said on Friday while speaking at a view exchange meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates in the United Arab Emirates.

Imran Ahmed, meanwhile, ordered the employees working in the Bangladesh embassy to regularly keep in touch with the expatriates living in the UAE so that they can work to solve their issues.

At the time, the minister promised to take necessary steps for expats to have better access to apply for the National Identity Card (NID) from any country, at any time.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates Md Abu Jafar, Councilor (Labour) Fatema Jahan and  Abdul Almi Miya, and First Secretary (Labour) Lutfun Nahar Nazmi also spoke at the meeting.

