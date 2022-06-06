Ctg admin revises BM depot fire death toll to 41, says previous number ‘incorrect’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 05:01 pm

Fire at Bangladesh container depot
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Chattogram administration has lowered the number of people killed in the BM Container Depot fire in Sitakunda from 49 to 41.

"The previous death count of 49 was incorrect as we had miscalculations," said Chattogram Civil Surgeon Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury on Monday (6 June).

Chattogram Medical College (CMC) Hospital Director Shamim Ahsan said in a briefing on Monday that so far 41 bodies have been recovered. "So the death toll is 41."

Earlier on Sunday, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman and Civil Surgeon Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury put the death toll at 49.

However, in coordination with the police, the two agencies now put the death toll at 41.

This morning, Additional Inspector General of Police (DIG) Anwar Hossain told the media at the hospital that the death toll was 41.

A fire broke out inside the BM container depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram on Saturday night, shaking an area of ​​about two and a half square kilometers. Nine of those killed in the blast and fire were members of the fire service.

Among the dead were depot officials and transport workers. In addition, more than 200 workers, including members of the fire service and police, were injured.

