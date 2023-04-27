Ctg-8 by-polls start with low voter turnout

Voting has started in Chattogram-8 constituencies (Chandgaon, Boalkhali) by-elections with a noticeably low voter turnout.

The voting began at 8am with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and will continue till 4pm in 1,414 polling booths in 190 centres.

"The holiday mood has not yet worn off in the residential area. So the turnout is a little less. People will come slowly," said Shahedur Rahman, Nouka agent at Chandgaon CDA Public School and College Centre.

Other centres report the same, but, the election officials said that the voter turnout will increase as time goes on.

National People's Party's (NPP) Kamal Pasha said, "The centres have been taken over by Juba League and Chhatra League since Wednesday night. Where there are no voters, what's the point of voting?"

"Voting is going smoothly, no untoward incident has happened yet," said District Executive Magistrate Omar Faruk adding that magistrates along with police, RAB, and Ansar forces have been deployed to ensure fair polling.