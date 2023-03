Awami League has nominated Noman Al Mahmud as its candidate for the by-election to Chattogram-8 constituency.

AL General Secretary Odaidul Quader revealed the matter at a press briefing today (25 March).

Noman is the Chattogram organizing secretary of AL.

The seat was left vacant following the death of Awami League MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed.

By-election to the Chattogram-8 constituency will be held on 27 April, 2023.