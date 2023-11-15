Crude bombs explode near BNP's central office in Nayapaltan

Unidentified persons exploded at least four crude bombs close to the BNP central office in the capital Nayapaltan this evening nearly half an hour after the announcement of the national polls schedule.

"The bombs were exploded near Nightingale Intersection, No one was injured," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Motijheel) Golam Ruhani told The Business Standard.

"Unidentified persons on a motorcycle hurled three to four crude bombs and fled away," he added.

Police said no one has been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, five cocktails exploded in Dhaka University area on Wednesday night, according to the police.

A suspect was caught by the students, said Muhammad Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone.