Crude bombs explode in front of BNP office in Nayapaltan, 'three injured'

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 06:26 pm

Additional police have been deployed in the area following the explosions.

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 06:26 pm
Additional police forces have been deployed in front BNP&#039;s head office in Nayapaltan following multiple crude bomb explosions on 25 June afternoon. Photo: Collected
Additional police forces have been deployed in front BNP's head office in Nayapaltan following multiple crude bomb explosions on 25 June afternoon. Photo: Collected

At least three people have been reportedly injured in multiple crude bomb explosions in front of the BNP head office in the capital's Nayapaltan this afternoon (25 June), BNP officials said.

However, police have said there have been no casualties. 

At least three crude bombs have exploded in front of the BNP office, Paltan Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Sentu Mia told The Business Standard.

"No casualties have been reported so far," he added.

Meanwhile, BNP's Central Executive Committee member (attached to the office) Tariqul Alam said at least four crude bombs exploded around 5:00pm, injuring at least three pedestrians. 

"A group of miscreants on a few motorcycles came from the opposite side of the BNP office and threw a few cocktails in succession targeting the party office. Cocktails explode in front of the office library. Three pedestrians were injured. They were taken to a local hospital," he told The Business Standard.

Additional police have been deployed in the area following the explosions.

BNP office / Bangladesh / crude bomb explosion

