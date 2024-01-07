Crude bomb explosion in Ctg and Sylhet, bus 'set on fire' in Barishal on night before election

A staff bus of the Bangladesh Bank was "set on fire" at around 12:15am on 7 January. Photo: TBS

Several crude bombs exploded in Chattogram and Sylhet, meanwhile, a bus has been "set on fire" in Barishal on the night before the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

The incidents occurred between the late hours of Saturday (6 January) and the wee hours of Sunday (7 January).

Crude bombs exploded in different places near the Chandgaon police station in Chattogram city at around 10:15pm on Saturday.

An unidentified group of individuals also burned a CNG-run autorickshaw.

No injuries were reported in these incidents.

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw was set on fire in Chattogram on 6 January. Photo: TBS

"Miscreants set fire to a CNG auto-rickshaw in the Mowloavi Pukur Par area at around 10:15 pm. A police team patrolling the area rushed to the spot and immediately extinguished the fire," said Chandgaon police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahedul Kabir.

He added that no one was injured in this incident, and the auto-rickshaw did not sustain significant damage.

"In addition, the miscreants attempted to spread panic among the residents of the area by detonating several crude bombs," the OC said.

He also mentioned that the police patrolled the area to prevent further untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, on the night before the national election, crude bombs were detonated in front of four polling centres in Sylhet.

The incidents took place between 8:00pm and 9:30pm.

Crude bombs were detonated at the polling centres at Kishori Mohan Girls High School, Pathantula Bilateral High School, Seelam PL Multilateral High School and Haji Abdus Satta Multipurpose High School.

Crude bombs were detonated in front of four polling centres in Sylhet, 6 January. Photo: TBS

Panicked by the explosions, the officials rushed out of the centre.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Azbahar Ali Sheikh said "We have received information about the crude bomb explosions outside the centres. No one was injured or killed in these incidents. The law and order situation is still normal in Sylhet. Special vigilance is being kept in the centres."

In Barishal city, a staff bus of the Bangladesh Bank was "set on fire".

The incident took place in front of the bank at around 12:15am on Sunday.

Although no one was injured, most of the bus was burnt.

"Two units immediately came and controlled the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known. But initially, it is believed that someone set fire to the bus," said Rabiul Al Amin, senior officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Sadar Station.

Barisal Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan said, "We are investigating the incident. Those involved will be brought under the law."