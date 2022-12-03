Crude bomb blasts in front of BNP office in Nayapaltan

A crude bomb went off in front of the central office of BNP in Nayapaltan, Dhaka on Saturday evening.

The incident took place around 6:10 pm, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Motijheel zone assistant commissioner Golam Ruhani told The Business Standard.

The bomb was thrown from a moving vehicle, he said citing the eye-witnesses of the incident adding that "No one was injured in the blast."

"It could not immediately be known who was behind the blast. We are investigating to identify and nab the perpetrators," he added.

The police officer also said that five to six people have been detained from the spot over the incident for questioning.

An additional police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward situation, he further said.