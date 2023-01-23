Crores wasted as city corps chose useless mosquito-control ignoring experts

Dhaka city corporations spent Tk387 crore on wrong mosquito-control in last six years

Local experts' recommendations were repeatedly ignored

Dhaka North Mayor recently acknowledged the misstep after seeing measures used in US

The budget for mosquito control increases every year

FY23 allocation: Tk147 crore – Tk101 crore for north, Tk45.75 crore for south

Experts recommend integrated mosquito control management – environmental control, biological control, chemical or pesticide control, and community participation.

The two Dhaka city corporations, in their effort to contain the mosquito menace in the last six years, have spent a staggering Tk387 crore, which turned out to be a total waste as they opted for the ineffective measures for mosquito-control ignoring expert recommendations.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, himself, recently acknowledged the misstep which continued for years and yielded little to no results

"Our mosquito control method was wrong, money was wasted," said Atiqul after inspecting the mosquito control programme of the city of Miami in the United States.

Bangladesh's entomologists and experts said they have repeatedly advised the city corporation to change the mosquito control system and also asked to change the application of insecticides but the two city corporations did not heed the advice.

The Dhaka north mayor, who is leading a delegation to the US state Florida at the invitation of the country's Commercial Law Development Programme of the Department of Commerce, also said that they want to use their experience in Miami to eradicate mosquitoes in Dhaka.

The budget for mosquito control for both the north and south city corporations of the capital increases every year and, for the fiscal year 2022-23, the allocation is Tk147 crore – Tk101 crore for the north and Tk45.75 crore for the south.

"The city corporation has consulted us several times but all the suggestions we provided were not followed. We are perhaps underestimated because we are local entomologists," Professor Kabirul Bashar, one of the mosquito control consultants of Dhaka north, told TBS.

"I have been saying this again and again that attention should be paid to integrated mosquito control management for the capital. In this case, importance should be given to four approaches – environmental control, biological control, chemical or pesticide control and community participation," said Professor Kabirul.

"We asked to emphasise the use of larvicides in pesticide applications. In addition, even if the mosquitoes are killed in fogging, the damage to the people is more. But the city corporation gives more importance to fogging," he added.

Entomologist Dr Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury told TBS that he discouraged fogging and emphasised larvicides several times during consultations with both the city corporations.

"Well, now at least the north mayor has changed his mind about it, that's great," he said.

He further recommended that integrated mosquito management should be continued throughout the year.

"For this, manpower should be increased and the steps should be taken with the help of the experts," he stressed.'

Dhaka north Mayor Atiqul, now in the United States, said that they will now focus on larvicide instead of wasting money on fogging.

"We found that Miami and Dhaka have similar weather and mosquito patterns. So if they are successful then surely we will be successful. If we follow the methods of developed countries it is possible to make Dhaka free of mosquitoes," the mayor added.

Town Planner Dr Adil Muhammad Khan, executive director of the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) told TBS, "Since the mayor himself admitted the use of the wrong method to control mosquitoes, an inquiry committee should be formed to hold the responsible officials accountable."

Meanwhile, the Aedes mosquito-borne disease dengue is spreading fear across the country even in this winter season. In the last 24 hours, eight people have been admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with dengue. Among them, three were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and five outside Dhaka.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, a total of 65 dengue patients are currently under treatment in various public and private hospitals of the country.

This year, 474 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country after catching dengue fever. Among them 228 people are in Dhaka while 246 outside Dhaka.

Six people have died of dengue so far this year.

In 2022, 281 people died due to dengue in the country – also the highest yearly dengue casualty on record.