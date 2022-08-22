Crocodile Pilpil brings 38 new babies at Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre

Bangladesh

Thirty eight baby crocodiles have hatched at Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre in the Sundarbans on Monday (22 August).

"Crocodile Pilpil had laid 38 eggs on 1 June which were kept in an incubator to hatch under incentive care," said the acting official of the centre Hawlader Azad Kabir.

The saline water crocodiles usually lay eggs during May-June in coastal areas. 

The eggs are hatched artificially to increase their fertility rate.

