Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it: PM Hasina tells journalists

Bangladesh

UNB
10 July, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 12:36 pm

Related News

Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it: PM Hasina tells journalists

UNB
10 July, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 12:36 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the media to do constructive criticism for the welfare of the country,  not for damaging it.

"The criticism should be for the welfare of the country and not for damaging it,"  she said while addressing a function at her office here in the city.

In the function, the premier distributed cheques of financial assistance to the families of dead, sick, insolvent and injured journalists.

This year some Tk 3.41 crore was given to 438 journalists as financial assistance from Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust (BJWT) Fund.

Hasina said the Awami League government has ensured freedom of media in the last 14 years. "None had ever enjoyed so much freedom in the past," she said.

The PM asked the media to do criticism as much as required to correct the government but not to hamper the ongoing progress of the country.

"We don't want that the progress of Bangladesh to be hampered," she said.

She said the media will have to have a sense of responsibility and dutifulness towards the country and the nation while they enjoy freedom.

The BJWT fund was formed in 2014 with seed money of Tk 25 crore provided by the prime minister on two occasions.

So far some Tk 40 crore was distributed among 13,510 journalists from the fund.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud presided over the function, while Information Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker spoke on the occasion.

Top News

Bangladesh / Journalists / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

1h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

1h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

From Nilkhet to online 'buddies': The proliferation of academic fraud online

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

2h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

18h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

19h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020