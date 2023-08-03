Critically endangered Phayre's leaf monkey recovered in Ctg

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 08:52 pm

The mobile court sentenced the trafficker to 2 months in jail and handed over the endangered Phayre's leaf monkey to Chattogram Zoo authority

The Phayre&#039;s leaf monkey which was recovered while being trafficked by a bus on Thursday (3 August). Photo: Shamsuddin Illius
A critically endangered Phayre's leaf monkey was recovered while being trafficked by a bus of S Alam Paribahan at Gachbaria area under Chandanaish upazila in Chattogram this morning. 

Police arrested the driver of the bus Mohammad Jashim Uddin, 40, in this connection and produced him before a mobile court conducted by Jimran Mohammad Sayek, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (Land) of Chandanaish upazila. 

The mobile court sentenced the trafficker to 2 months in jail and handed over the endangered Phayre's leaf monkey to Chattogram Zoo authority.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandanaish Police Station Anwar Hossen told The Business Standar that acting on tip off, a team of Chandanaish Police Station conducted a drive and stopped a Chattogram bound bus of S Alam Paribahan at Gachbaria Petrol Pump area at around 11am. 

"Searching the bus, the team recovered the endangered animal from the battery box of the bus and arrested the driver," he said.

The arrested confessed that the Phayre's leaf monkey was being trafficked from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka for smuggling it to abroad, said the OC.

Phayre's leaf monkey (Trachypithecus phayrei), also known as Phayre's langur, is a species of lutung native to South Asia and Southeast Asia, namely India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Populations from further east are now thought to belong to other species. It is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List and is threatened by hunting and loss of habitat.

