Criminals will be caught, no matter who they are: Home Affairs adviser

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 01:26 pm

He also said two additional decisions have been taken in today's meeting to ensure discipline in the traffic system

Home Affairs and Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. File Photo: Courtesy
Home Affairs and Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. File Photo: Courtesy

All criminals will be brought to book irrespective of their identity and party affiliations, said Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

"No concessions will be given, no matter which political party he belongs to or any other force," said the home adviser during a press briefing after a special meeting to review the law and order situation in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area this morning (6 November).

"Also, law enforcers at all levels will use maximum force to stop extortion," he said, adding that strict directives have been given to all law enforcement agencies in this regard.

He also said two additional decisions have been taken in today's meeting to ensure discipline in the traffic system. 

Firstly, no shops will be allowed to be set up on roads and sidewalks and battery-powered rickshaws will not be allowed to run on the main road. 

"Law enforcement agencies will work to ensure this." 

In addition, a letter will be sent to the power division directing them to close the charging points of these rickshaws, he added.

"Our law and order situation (in Dhaka) have improved a lot compared to the past. But, there is still a scope to improve it further," he said.

Referring to security measures taken for further development of the law and order situation in Mohammadpur area, he said they would replicate the Mohammadpur model in other areas.

Senior officials of the Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and other law enforcement agencies were present at the meeting held at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat.

