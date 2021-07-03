Zoom meeting in jail: Destiny MD shifted to Keraniganj jail from BSMMU

The managing director of Destiny Group Rafiqul Amin has been taken to Keraniganj Central Jail, after 82 days in treatment at BSMMU Prison ward.

He was taken to the jail at 4 pm, Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Md Mominur Rahman Mamun told The Business Standard.

Responding to the issue of Rafiqul Amin attending a Zoom meeting from the prison ward of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), IG Prisons said action will be taken against him as per the Prison Act.

Earlier on Thursday, the prisons directorate formed an investigation committee to look into the allegation of Destiny's managing director Rafiqul Amin taking part in a Zoom meeting from jail.

The three-member committee led by Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Dhaka) Towhidul Islam has been directed to submit a report within seven working days.

On July 31, 2012, the ACC filed two money laundering cases with Kalabagan Police Station against Rafiqul Amin. It brought allegation that Rafiqul did not produce the statement of his wealth of Tk18.29 crore.

Later on 28 January last year, a Dhaka court jailed Rafiqul Amin for three years in the case.