Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Chawkbazar area of Chattogram city Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sourav Khan Sohag, a cable operator of the area.

The deceased family alleged that two people named- Shafiq and his son Sakib- stabbed Sourav indiscriminately near Mousumi residential area at Chawkbazar around 12pm following previous enmity over business.

Later, he was rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where doctors declared him dead, said Sadiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) (investigation) of Panchlaish police station.