Youth killed by miscreants in Chattogram's Rangunia

A youth was killed when miscreants attacked a home in Safarbhata union of Chattogram's Rangunia upazila on Tuesday (10 January). Six people, including the deceased's elder brother, were injured in the incident.

"Didar of Ezahar Mia Fakir's house had a long-time conflict with someone on various issues. Miscreants attacked the house in the dark when the power went out on Tuesday evening. At that time, a bullet aimed at Didar hit his younger brother Mujahid," said Abdul Monaf, a member of ward no. 4 of Safarbhata union.

"When the locals tried to catch the attackers, they attacked with sharp weapons and injured five more people. Later, with the help of locals, the injured were rescued and sent to Rangunia Upazila Health Complex. After the primary treatment there, they were sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH)," he added.

CMCH Police Outpost Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Alauddin Talukder said, "A young man named Mujahid was brought from Rangunia with bullet wounds. Doctors in the hospital's emergency department declared him dead."

He added that six more people who were injured during the attack are admitted to different wards of the hospital.

"Police were sent to the spot after the attack. The situation in the area is under control. Who were the attackers and why they attacked is being investigated," Rangunia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mahbub Milki said.