Youth dies in police custody in Hatirjheel

A youth has allegedly been killed in the Hatirjheel police station in the capital.

The deceased, Sumon Sheikh, was beaten to death by lawmen Saturday (20 August), according to his family members.

Angry relatives are protesting in front of Hatirjheel police station demanding justice for Sumon.

His body has been sent to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner, Hatirjheel Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) and other officials declined to comment on the incident.