Youth detained for creating, spreading fake conversation between president and jute adviser

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 01:30 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:37 am

Nafiz Fuad, who was detained by DB on 27 October for creating and spreading fake conversation between President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Textiles and Jute Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained a youth named Nafiz Fuad, 22, early Sunday, on charges of creating and spreading a fake conversation between President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Textile and Jute Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain.

The detainee had published the fake conversation on online video sharing platform YouTube.

He was apprehended during a raid in the Khilgaon area of the capital, said Talibur Rahaman, Deputy Commissioner of the DMP's media wing. 

Nafiz operates two YouTube channels, "KES TV" and "Quality TV," as well as a Facebook page, stated a press release issued from the DMP media wing.

He recently created a fake phone conversation between Sakhawat Hossain and President Shahabuddin, collecting segments of speech from different sources, it added.

Nafiz later shared this content on his channel to create bemuse among the public.

"He has been producing such videos against the government high-ups for a long time," reads the press statement.

The procedure of filling a case in this regard is underway, said DMP.

