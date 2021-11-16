Youth ‘commits suicide’ jumping off Chattogram Radisson Blu hotel 

A young man reportedly committed suicide after jumping off the 20th floor of Hotel Radisson Blu in Chattogram city on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Arif Kabir, 24, son of Enamul Kabir, resident of Tajmahal road in the capital's Mohammadpur.

Chowdhury Rezaul Karim, inspector of Kotwali Police Station, said that Arif jumped off around 9:30pm and was injured critically.

Later, he was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary.

According to hotel authority, Arif was taking his meal slowly at night. At one stage of taking meal, he jumped off suddenly.

He was taken to the hospital instantly where doctors declared him dead.

