Youth arrested with over Tk50 lakh in counterfeit currency

Crime

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 09:53 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a youth with fake money-making equipment from the capital's Badda area on Monday, for selling counterfeit currency.

The suspect, Md Naimul Hasan Tawfiq (21), was arrested in a RAB-10 team operation in the Merul Badda Haji Jaynob Uddin lane area at around 1 am on the day, according to security officials.

The team seized Tk4,820 in cash and Tk50,28,000 in fake currency notes during the operation, RAB-10 Commanding officer Mahfuzur Rahman said during a press briefing on Tuesday at the capital's RAB Media Centre.

A laptop, a printer, and a mobile phone used for the counterfeiting scam were also recovered during the operation, he added.

An RAB-10 intelligence team conducted the operation based on information that an active group of counterfeiters was making counterfeit notes in the capital and marketing the fake currency in different parts of the country.  

"We had information that he (Tawfiq) was making counterfeit currency to supply it to various markets, including several cattle markets, ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. The operation to arrest the remaining members of this organised group continues," Rahman said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Tawfiq was an active member of an organised counterfeit currency making ring.

He has been involved in this crime ring for about 2/3 years and has been producing counterfeit notes. He was selling counterfeit notes for Tk30,000 per one lakh fake notes, according to officials.

A case has been filed against him with Badda police station.

