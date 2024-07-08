Youth arrested with gold bar worth Tk1.33cr at Satkhira border

Crime

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 05:01 pm

Masud Rana, 26, hailing from Lakhmidari village, was arrested from the Lakhmidari border of Bhomra on 7 July. Photo: Collected
Masud Rana, 26, hailing from Lakhmidari village, was arrested from the Lakhmidari border of Bhomra on 7 July. Photo: Collected

The Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) yesterday (7 July) arrested a man in possession of a gold bar worth Tk1.33 crore at Bhomra in Satkhira. 

Masud Rana, 26, hailing from Lakhmidari village, was arrested from the Lakhmidari border of Bhomra at 7:30am in the morning, BGB Satkhira 33-Battalion Captain Lt Colonel Md Ashraful Haque said.

Based on a tip-off that gold was being smuggled to India, a raid was conducted at the border area, he added.

Then Masud Rana was arrested and when searched, a large gold bar weighing 1.67 kg was recovered.

The accused was handed over to the Satkhira Police Station after filing a case, the BGB official said, adding that the gold bar will be deposited at the Satkhira Treasury Office.
 

