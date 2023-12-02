Youth arrested for defrauding people, posing as police high ups

Crime

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 08:02 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A 23-year-old youth has been arrested for defrauding people by posing as top-ranking police officials.

The anti-terrorism unit of the police arrested Sagor Prokash Rimon during raids in various places in his home district in Naogaon.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police's Deputy Commissioner Liakat Ali Khan briefed the media on Saturday (2 December).

He said Sagor would use various websites of the Bangladesh Police to collect mobile phone numbers of top police officials. He would then call these officials, posing as their seniors, and seek various benefits. Additionally, he took money from common people using the agent numbers of bKash and Nagad, pretending to be a police official.

On 27 November, a victim filed a case against an unnamed person for deceiving people at Sadarghat police station.

There are also five cases in his name in various police stations, filed on charges of narcotics, deception, and fraudulence.

fraudulence

TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

11h | Panorama
