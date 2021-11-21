Wrath of Dinajpur SP: 18 cases against businessman in 2 months

Khalilullah Azad Milton brought allegations of being framed in false cases by Dinajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anwar Hossain at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy

Highlights:

The plaintiffs in that case are police sources, brokers and low-income people

Most cases filed while the trader imprisoned

Case statements contains inconsistent information

Case filed alleging crores of taka deposited in non-existent bank

Khalilullah Azad Milton, a local Juba League leader and also a member of the district chamber of commerce, is on the run to avoid the wrath of Dinajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anwar Hossain.

In a span of just two months, 18 cases, involving fraudulence, illicit relationship, money laundering and others, have been filed against him by police informers, brokers and low-income people. Most of the 'fake' cases were filed when he was serving a 4-month jail term.

Khalilullah made these allegations at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Sunday. Besides seeking the intervention of the prime minister to avoid police harassment, he also sought judicial investigation into all the cases filed against him.

He said, "After I was arrested and taken to the SP's office, the SP told me, you called me Casino Anwar, do you know what I can do?"

At the press conference, Khalilullah said, "I am a businessman and an Awami League activist. I am engaged in contractor business with Dinajpur District Council, PWD, LGED and other government organisations. At the beginning of the pandemic, I gave Tk50,000 to the relief fund of Dinajpur District Awami League. A few days later, the OC of Khansama Police Station told me that the SP asked me to donate Tk5 lakh to the relief fund. I said that it is not possible for me to pay so much money. A few days later, when the OC spoke about it again, I lost my temper, engaging in an argument with the OC."

"Since then, one after another fake cases started to be filed against me," he claimed.

He said, "Khansama police arrested me on 19 November from Mohammadpur area of ​​the capital. The police handcuffed me and tied a rope around my waist. An old used car was recovered from my house and taken to the police station. And I was brought before the SP in his office. There they misbehaved with me for long three hours.

"Before these cases, not a single GD or case was filed against me anywhere in the country.

"While in jail, 13 GR and five NGR cases were filed against me in one and a half months. Charge-sheets have been submitted in a very short time in all the cases," the businessman said, adding, "My mother has also been charged along with me under the Money Laundering Act by showing money in an account of a non-existent branch of a bank under the direction of the SP."

Expressing surprise at the press conference, he said that although the abandoned car recovered from his house was mentioned as a stolen car in a case, the same car was mentioned to have been bought with illegal money in another case.

"Besides, the allegations in all other cases are false and baseless. I have information and evidence on that," he claimed.

"I have complained to the home secretary and the Inspector General of Police in writing on November 14 in this regard," he added.

Khansama police officer-in-charge (OC) Md Kamal Hossain declined to comment about seeking money for relief fund. He suggested talking to his superiors for further inquiry.

Talking to The Business Standard, he claimed, "Khalilullah is a notorious fraudster."

The OC avoided commenting on the issue of discrepancies between one case statement and another, arguing that the cases were under trial.

To ask about the discrepancy in the statement of the CID's money laundering case, plaintiff of the case Inspector Roknuzzaman could not be reached despite repeated attempts on Sunday evening made by this correspondent over the phone. He even avoided replying to the text messages sent to him by TBS.

Meanwhile, Dinajpur district Awami League and Juba League leaders also avoided talking about the issue. At the same time, Shahidur Rahman Patwari Mohan, director of Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its former president Mosaddeq Hussain declined to speak on the matter.

Shamim Chowdhury, the current president of the chamber, told TBS that he had heard that Milton had become a victim of the grouping and has been accused in several cases.

"But, I am not interested as the matter is not directly related to the Chamber of Commerce or the business community," he added.

Dinajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anwar Hossain could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts over phone.