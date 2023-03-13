'Won't let you swallow a single taka': Court to IO in DBBL's Tk11.25cr robbery case

A Dhaka court has rebuked the investigating officer of the case filed over Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd's (DBBL) cash transport car robbery after finding anomalies in the seizure lists he presented in the court.

During the bail hearing of the accused on Sunday, Md Saju Miah, an inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, submitted Tk2.54 crore in the court recovered through several drives whereas the DB chief had earlier that day briefed the media that they had recovered Tk6.43 crore.

"Where have you kept the rest of the money? I will not let you swallow a single taka seized from the robbers," the judge told the investigator.

On 9 March, Tk11.25 crore was robbed in Uttara's Diabari area while a microbus of the bank's security agency was on the way to refill ATM booths in Savar EPZ areas.

On that day, the DB chief claimed to have recovered Tk9 crore from the capital's Khilkhet. However, after counting the cash, police found only Tk3.89 crore, which sparked criticism on social media.

Lawyer Gazi Hasan Mahmud, who was present at court during the remand hearing, said the magistrate expressed grave dissatisfaction over the anomalies in the seizure list.

The IO then pleaded to the court that he would submit another seizure list soon. Later on Monday, he submitted three seizure lists where he mentioned recovering Tk6.43 crore.

On Sunday, the IO produced eight robbers before the court with a 10-day remand prayer and the magistrate placed them on five-day remands. No lawyers stood to defend them.