Woman trafficked to Dubai after marriage; four including husband sued in Ctg

A woman from Satkania has accused four individuals, including her husband, of allegedly coercing her into immoral activities through marital fraud in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The case was filed in the court of Judge Jannatul Ferdous Aliya of the Chattogram Human Trafficking Crime Prevention Tribunal on Thursday (14 March).

The accused in the case are Md Kausar Uddin, Shamima Akter, Mohammad Hossain, and Jahangir Alam.

Additionally, four to five other unnamed persons have been made accused in the case.

Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan, secretary general of Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation (BHRF), filed the case on behalf of the victim.

According to the complaint, Kausar Uddin proposed marriage to a 21-year-old woman from Rupnagar village in the Satkania police station area. Following this, Shamima Akhter, Mohammad Hossain, and Jahangir Alam, along with other accomplices, persuaded the victim's parents to arrange her marriage in Dubai.

On 10 July 2022, a marriage registry was conducted for a sum of Tk8 lakh as "Denmohar". Following this, with the collusion of three other accused, the victim was sent to her husband, Kausar Uddin, who was working in Dubai, on 23 October 2023.

However, upon arriving in Dubai, the victim found herself alone in a secluded flat within Italy Cluster-1 building where she was forced into immoral activities with unknown local and foreign men against her will. When she resisted, her mobile phone was confiscated, and she was subjected to physical abuse and house arrest, said the case statement.

In a desperate attempt to escape, the victim tried to commit suicide by jumping from the building, only to be rescued by the neighbours.

The ordeal continued until 4 December 2023, when the victim was repatriated to Chattogram under pressure from the locals.

Upon her return, she was threatened with dire consequences if she disclosed the events that transpired in Dubai, the victims stated in the case.

Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan said the Chattogram Human Trafficking Crime Prevention Tribunal accepted the complaint and directed the Satkania Police Station to register it as an FIR.