Woman, son die as bus hits motorcycle in Tangail

Crime

UNB
17 February, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 03:43 pm

Related News

Woman, son die as bus hits motorcycle in Tangail

The deceased were identified as Chayna Begum, 48, and her son Shakib Mia, 19, residents of Moujadakuri village of the upazila

UNB
17 February, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 03:43 pm
Woman, son die as bus hits motorcycle in Tangail

A woman and her son died after being hit by a bus in the Jhawail Darishara area of Gopalpur upazila of Tangail on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Chayna Begum, 48, and her son Shakib Mia, 19, residents of Moujadakuri village of the upazila.

Emdadul Islam Tayyab, officer-in-charge of Gopalpur Police Station, confirmed the matter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The accident happened when they were going to the Gopalpur bus stand on a motorcycle and the bus coming from the opposite direction hit them. They died on the spot, said the OC.

The driver fled the spot with the bus after the incident.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bus Collision / fatalities / Tangail accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

4h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

7h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

13m | Videos
GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

58m | Videos
There should be no regulatory category for stocks

There should be no regulatory category for stocks

4h | Videos
In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos