Woman, son die as bus hits motorcycle in Tangail

A woman and her son died after being hit by a bus in the Jhawail Darishara area of Gopalpur upazila of Tangail on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Chayna Begum, 48, and her son Shakib Mia, 19, residents of Moujadakuri village of the upazila.

Emdadul Islam Tayyab, officer-in-charge of Gopalpur Police Station, confirmed the matter.

The accident happened when they were going to the Gopalpur bus stand on a motorcycle and the bus coming from the opposite direction hit them. They died on the spot, said the OC.

The driver fled the spot with the bus after the incident.