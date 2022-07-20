Woman arrested with $30K in Benapole

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a woman in Benapole with $30,000 brought illegally from India on Tuesday (19 July).

Members of the Benapole ICP camp of Jessore-49 BGB arrested Zareen Sultana, 35, of Ashulia in Savar, from the international passenger terminal at Benapole check-post.

Lt Col Shahed Minhaj Siddiqi, commanding officer of BGB-49 Battalion said, "Zareen was arrested on information that a Bangladeshi passport-holder was entering the country with a large sum of US dollars."

Following the tip-off, a patrol team took position in front of the passenger terminal on Tuesday evening, the BGB official said.

Later, they conducted a raid at the international passenger terminal and recovered $30,000 after searching her.

"The woman was handed over to the Benapole Port Police Station after filing a case against her under the Money Laundering Act," he informed.