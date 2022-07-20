Woman arrested with $30K in Benapole

Crime

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 02:44 pm

Related News

Woman arrested with $30K in Benapole

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 02:44 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a woman in Benapole with $30,000 brought illegally from India on Tuesday (19 July).

Members of the Benapole ICP camp of Jessore-49 BGB arrested Zareen Sultana, 35, of Ashulia in Savar, from the international passenger terminal at Benapole check-post.

Lt Col Shahed Minhaj Siddiqi, commanding officer of BGB-49 Battalion said, "Zareen was arrested on information that a Bangladeshi passport-holder was entering the country with a large sum of US dollars."

Following the tip-off, a patrol team took position in front of the passenger terminal on Tuesday evening, the BGB official said.

Later, they conducted a raid at the international passenger terminal and recovered $30,000 after searching her.

"The woman was handed over to the Benapole Port Police Station after filing a case against her under the Money Laundering Act," he informed.

Benapole / arrested / Bangladeshi Woman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

15m | Videos
Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

20m | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

8h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership