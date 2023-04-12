Wildlife conservationist attacked, threatened with death for preventing wildlife hunting

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 09:00 pm

A wildlife conservationist named Mahfuz Ahmed Russell was attacked for preventing wildlife hunting in Matiranga of Khagrachari district.

Russell and his two caretakers – Sharif Hossain and Shah Alam – were seriously injured in the attack which took place in the Shivmandir area of Belchari union on Tuesday (11 April) afternoon.

Confirming the incident, Amjad Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Matiranga Police Station, told The Business Standard, "Mahfuz Ahmed Russell has been working for the conservation of wildlife in Matiranga for a long time. On Tuesday, some people laid a trap in the mountains for animal hunting. Russell's caretaker Sharif Hossain went to remove the trap but he was taken away by them.

"When Russell went to the area to resolve the incident, some miscreants attacked him. We have received a complaint on this incident; action will be taken soon."

Russell said, "One of my caretakers was abducted by miscreants while removing a trap on Tuesday. They also detained another caretaker who went to release him. Later, when I went to the Shivmandir area to resolve the matter, they also attacked me with the intention of killing me with a sharp knife. Since the incident, they have been threatening in various ways."

Russell filed a complaint on this incident with Matiranga police station.

Wildlife Conservation

