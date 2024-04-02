Wife arrested for alleged murder of husband in Chattogram

Police today (2 April) arrested a woman for the alleged murder of her husband at EPZ Police Station area in Chattogram.

The incident took place in the Narikel Tala area under the jurisdiction of the EPZ Police Station in the city.

The arrestee has been identified as Beauty Akhtar (28), wife of Md Shaheen. They resided on the 4th floor of Haji Moinuddin Building of Narikel Tala area under EPZ Police Station.

According to police, the arrest was made on Monday night (1 April).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of EPZ Police Station, Mohammad Hossain, disclosed that a quarrel erupted between Beauty Akhtar and her husband, Md Shaheen, which escalated into a physical altercation on Sunday night.

"During the altercation, Beauty Akhtar allegedly struck her husband with a flail, causing severe injuries", he added.

"Following the altercation, Shaheen was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for urgent medical attention.

"Shaheen succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning while undergoing treatment in ward number 27 of the hospital", the OC said.

"Md Shaheen's son, Maruf Mia, filed a case against his stepmother, Beauty Akhtar, alleging her involvement in the murder, said the OC.

