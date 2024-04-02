Wife arrested for alleged murder of husband in Chattogram

Crime

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 09:51 pm

Related News

Wife arrested for alleged murder of husband in Chattogram

The arrestee has been identified as Beauty Akhtar (28), wife of Md Shaheen

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 09:51 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Police today (2 April) arrested a woman for the alleged murder of her husband at EPZ Police Station area in Chattogram.

The incident took place in the Narikel Tala area under the jurisdiction of the EPZ Police Station in the city.

The arrestee has been identified as Beauty Akhtar (28), wife of Md Shaheen. They resided on the 4th floor of Haji Moinuddin Building of Narikel Tala area under EPZ Police Station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to police, the arrest was made on Monday night (1 April).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of EPZ Police Station, Mohammad Hossain, disclosed that a quarrel erupted between Beauty Akhtar and her husband, Md Shaheen, which escalated into a physical altercation on Sunday night.

"During the altercation, Beauty Akhtar allegedly struck her husband with a flail, causing severe injuries", he added.

"Following the altercation, Shaheen was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for urgent medical attention. 

"Shaheen succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning while undergoing treatment in ward number 27 of the hospital", the OC said.

"Md Shaheen's son, Maruf Mia, filed a case against his stepmother, Beauty Akhtar, alleging her involvement in the murder, said the OC.
 

Bangladesh

Chattogram / murder / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Liverpool&#039;s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is among the several players fasting during Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Balancing faith and sports: How players fast during Ramadan

4h | Features
The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

8h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

13h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

35m | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

3h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

4h | Videos
How China wants to beat the US

How China wants to beat the US

2h | Videos